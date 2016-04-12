版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-Telesta Therapeutics says type A meeting has been scheduled with U.S. FDA

April 12 Telesta Therapeutics Inc

* Says type a meeting has been scheduled with u.s. Food and drug administration (fda) on friday, april 15 , 2016

* Type a meeting will be focused on fda's responses to telesta's questions concerning approval of mcna 1 in united states Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐