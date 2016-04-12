BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives notice of default from bondholders due to delayed 10-K Filing

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls as post-election winners lag
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicks into gear.
April 12 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant pharmaceuticals receives notice of default from bondholders due to delayed 10-k filing
* On schedule to file its 10-k on or before april 29, 2016
* Says company has until june 11, 2016 to cure default by filing 10-k
* Notice of default does not result in acceleration of any of company's indebtedness
* Received a notice of default from holders of its 5.5% notes due 2023 as a result of delay in company filing its form 10-k
* Says "company is on schedule to file its 10-k on or before april 29, 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday with financials, transports and other big post-election gainers losing ground as earnings season kicks into gear.
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 The heads of some of the world's biggest oil firms and automakers agreed on Tuesday to push for broader global use and bigger investments in using hydrogen to help reduce emissions and arrest global warming.