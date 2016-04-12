BRIEF-Greenfields Petroleum entered into agreement with Heaney Assets

April 12 Greenfields Petroleum Corp

* Entered into agreement with heaney assets corp to settle all amounts outstanding under loan agreement dated june 27, 2014

* Says greenfields has also agreed to pay an agent a success fee for negotiating terms of definitive agreement

* Under terms, co will issue 11.5 million shares of co to heaney in full satisfaction of amounts under loan agreement