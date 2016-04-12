版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Chesapeake Lodging Trust CEO James Francis 2015 total compensation was $4.8 mln vs $4.9 mln in 2014

April 12 Chesapeake Lodging Trust :

* CEO James L. Francis 2015 total compensation was $4.8 million versus $4.9 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VmUIxg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

