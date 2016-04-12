版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Thompson Creek Metals Co Q1 daily mill throughput at Mount Milligan averaged 58,099 tonnes

April 12 Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc :

* During Q1 of 2016, daily mill throughput at Mount Milligan averaged 58,099 tonnes, compared to 39,569 tonnes

* Total concentrate production for Mount Milligan for three months ended March 31, 2016 was 40.1 thousand dry tonnes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐