BRIEF-Internap corp, lenders, Jefferies Finance, enter second amendment to credit agreement

April 12 Internap Corp

* Co, certain lenders and Jefferies finance LLC, as administrative agent entered into a second amendment to credit agreement - sec filing

* One-Time aggregate fee of approximately $1.7 million will be paid by company to lenders who are parties to second amendment

* Second amendment amends credit agreement to allow divestiture of up to $65 million of non-strategic assets over term of loan

* Second amendment reduces permitted amount of capital expenditures

* Says the second amendment extends the "soft call" protection for 12 months after the date of the second amendment