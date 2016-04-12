BRIEF-Internap corp, lenders, Jefferies Finance, enter second amendment to credit agreement

April 12 Internap Corp
* Co, certain lenders and Jefferies finance LLC, as
administrative agent entered into a second amendment to credit
agreement - sec filing
* One-Time aggregate fee of approximately $1.7 million will
be paid by company to lenders who are parties to second
amendment
* Second amendment amends credit agreement to allow
divestiture of up to $65 million of non-strategic assets over
term of loan
* Second amendment reduces permitted amount of capital
expenditures
* Says the second amendment extends the "soft call"
protection for 12 months after the date of the second amendment
