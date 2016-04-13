BRIEF-Huegli Holding FY 2015 profit stable at CHF 23.3 mln

April 13 Huegli Holding AG :
* FY 2015 EBIT down slightly to 30.6 million Swiss francs
($31.95 million) due to exchange rates (margin: 8.1 pct)
* 2015 profits of 23.3 million francs at previous year's
level (23.4 million francs)
* Unchanged dividend of 16.00 francs per bearer share
proposed
* 2016 outlook: moderate organic sale growth, increase of
EBIT margin
* Change in board of directors: Fritz Hoechner retires due
to his age
* Q1 2016 shows with 101.8 million francs sales that stand
as expected only on previous year's level (chf 101.9 million)
