BRIEF-Lawndale Capital Management believes public market value of P&F Industries is undervalued - SEC Filing

April 13 P&F Industries Inc :
* Lawndale Capital Management Llc believes public market
value of P&F Industries Inc is undervalued - SEC Filing
* Believes P&F's present archaic barriers to board
accountability hurt PFIN's market valuation
* Believes should PFIN's market valuation multiple not
improve as result of recent residential hardware segment sale,
dividend actions
* Believes that company's board should also consider
implementing a modest-sized 10b5-1 stock buyback plan
* Lawndale capital management reports 11.3 percent stake in
P&F industries inc as of April 5
Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1V0Ra3f)
