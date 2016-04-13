BRIEF-Foresight Energy says extended term of forbearance agreement

April 13 Foresight Energy Lp

* Extended term of forbearance agreement that was entered into on Dec 18 with certain holders of issuers' 7.875 pct senior notes due 2021

* As a result of extension, forbearance period runs through April 15, 2016, unless further extended - SEC filing

* Extended term of forbearance agreement that was entered into on January 27, 2016 with certain lenders

* As a result of extension, forbearance period runs through April 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/23tNmfT ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)