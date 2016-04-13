BRIEF-Verizon says CWA and IBEW leaders call strike against co

April 13 Verizon Communications Inc
* CWA and IBEW leaders call strike against verizon and its
customers
* Verizon has tried to reach agreements for company's 36,000
wireline associates in east
* Verizon communications inc says verizon activates strike
readiness and business continuity plans
* Trained non-union employees will cover for striking
workers
* Says cwa and ibew leaders have called a strike as of 6
a.m. On wednesday
* Says "activated its business continuity plans as customer
service remains company's top priority"
* Verizon communications inc says company has on table
proposed wage increases, continued retirement benefits and
healthcare benefits
