版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 17:14 BJT

BRIEF-Reiss says Warburg Pincus unit bought majority stake in co

April 13 Reiss

* Reiss partners with Warburg Pincus to accelerate UK and international expansion

* David Reiss will retain a significant investment in the business and will remain as chairman and CEO.

* An affiliate of Warburg Pincus has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the company, valuing the business at £230 million

* Morgan stanley acted as sole financial advisor to Reiss Holdings while squire patton boggs acted as legal advisor

* Financo acted as financial advisor to warburg pincus while freshfields bruckhaus deringer llp acted as legal advisor Source text for Eikon:

