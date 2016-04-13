BRIEF-Titan Machinery posts Q4 loss $1.62/share

April 13 Titan Machinery Inc :
* For Q4 of fiscal 2016, revenue was $335.5 million,
compared to $490.7 million in Q4 last year
* Qtrly loss per share $1.62
* Reiterating expectations for fiscal 2017
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $1.31
* Plan to reduce equipment inventory by another $100 million
in fiscal 2017
* In Q4 of fiscal 2016, company recognized a $6.7 million
non-cash charge
* Recorded an inventory impairment charge of $27.5 million,
or $0.77 per share in the quarter
* Non-Cash charge primarily related to impairment of
long-lived assets within agriculture and construction segments
* In Q4 of fiscal 2015, company also recognized a non-cash
charge of $31.0 million
* Non-Cash charge of $31.0 million primarily related to
impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets within
agriculture segment
* Will recognize a pre-tax gain of approximately $2.0
million in Q1 of fiscal 2017
