BRIEF-Chemours to exchange any and all of its $1,350 mln aggregate principal amount of 6.625 pct senior notes due 2023

April 13 Chemours Co
* To exchange any and all of its $1,350 million aggregate
principal amount of 6.625% senior notes due 2023
* To exchange $750 million principal amount of 7.000% senior
notes due 2025, eur 360 million principal amount of 6.125%
senior notes due 2023
* Notes to be exchanged for equal principal amount of
6.625% senior notes due 2023, $750 million principal amount of
7.000% senior notes due 2025
* Notes also to be exchanged for eur 360 million aggregate
principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2023
