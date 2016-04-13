版本:
BRIEF-BNY Mellon issues statement on FDIC resolution plan feedback

April 13 BNY Mellon Corp

* Says "acknowledges regulators' feedback and is committed to addressing issues raised within required timeframe"

* "BNY Mellon has taken important steps to enhance firm's resolvability and facilitate its orderly resolution in bankruptcy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

