BRIEF-U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging to depose Valeant CEO Pearson

April 13 U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging:
* U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging says Senate Special
Committee on Aging to depose Michael Pearson
* U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging says deposition has
been scheduled for Monday, April 18th
* U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging says Valeant CEO
Pearson will be deposed as part of its investigation into
pharmaceutical drug pricing
* Postponed meeting to consider contempt resolution for
Pearson, pending his appearance at upcoming deposition
* Meeting to consider contempt resolution for Pearson is
related to his failure to to attend deposition last week
