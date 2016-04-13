BRIEF-Oakbay Resources says not party to Optimum Coal acquisition

April 13 Oakbay Resources And Energy Ltd
:
* Clarification regarding recent media reports
* Wishes to reaffirm terms of recent acquisition by company
of business of Tegeta Exploration and Resources Proprietary
Limited
* Co, through its 74 pct owned subsidiary Shiva Uranium,
acquired business carried out by Tegeta, consisting of business
assets and business liabilities
* Acquisition was concluded during course of February 2016
* Independently Tegeta, as per agreement between it,
Glencore International and Optimum Coal, is in process of
acquiring assets and liabilities attributable to Optimum Coal
* Oakbay Resources is not party to this agreement and these
assets and liabilities were not included in acquisition
* Confirms that it is not a party to acquisition of Optimum
Coal group of companies as reported by media
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)