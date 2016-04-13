版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-LPL Financial LLC says to use Blackrock Solutions' FutureAdvisor platform to support digital advice platform for use by LPL's advisors,institutions,clients

April 13 (Reuters) -

* To use Blackrock Solutions' FutureAdvisor platform to support digital advice platform for use by LPL's advisors,institutions,clients Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐