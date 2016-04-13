BRIEF-Span-America Medical Systems expects lower fiscal 2016 consumer bedding sales

April 13 Span-America Medical Systems Inc
:
* It expects lower consumer bedding sales during remainder
of fiscal 2016 and first half of fiscal 2017
* Span-America Medical Systems - expects to transition
largest retail account for consumer bedding products to Sinomax
USA, its current distributor for same account
* Span-America Medical Systems - loss of business to Sinomax
is expected to be partially offset by new business from another
major retail consumer bedding customer
* Span-America Medical Systems - learned that co will not
provide consumer bedding products for this year's fall seasonal
promotion to large retail customer
