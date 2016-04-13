BRIEF-Ashland Inc provides update on its planned separation of Valvoline

April 13 Ashland Inc :
* Ashland announced that separation process and timeline
remain on track
* Preparatory work for separation, including carve-out
audit,creation of standalone operating entities, is proceeding
on expected timetable
* Ashland plans to pursue an initial public offering of up
to 20 percent of common stock of valvoline as a first step in
separation
* Currently expects that it would distribute remaining
common stock of valvoline to ashland's shareholders upon
expiration of ipo lock-up
* Co expects to file registration statement for common stock
of valvoline with securities and exchange commission in
mid-calendar year 2016
* Co expects to complete ipo during q4 of calendar year 2016
* Currently expects it would distribute remaining common
stock of valvoline to ashland's shareholders upon expiration of
IPO lock-up
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)