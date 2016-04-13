BRIEF-Western Union enters into term loan agreement

April 13 Western Union Co :
* On april 11 entered into a term loan agreement providing
for an unsecured term loan facility in an aggregate amount of
$575 million
* Final maturity date of term loan agreement is april 11,
2021 - sec filing
* Has option to increase commitments under term loan
agreement, in an aggregate amount up to $250 million
* Term loan agreement provides for a $575 million unsecured
delayed draw term loan facility, which permits co to draw term
loans until oct 11
