BRIEF-Navidea Biopharmaceuticals received notice from Capital Royalty Partners II L.P pursuant to term loan agreement, dated May 8, 2015

April 13 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc
* On april 7, 2016 received notice from capital royalty
partners ii l.p pursuant to term loan agreement, dated may 8,
2015
* Learned that crg filed an original petition in district
court alleging same events of default and seeking an
undetermined amount of damages
* Says "position is that the alleged claims do not
constitute events of default under the loan agreement"
* Company is evaluating its options, including possible
assertion of counterclaims
* Notice by lenders claims that events of default have
occurred
