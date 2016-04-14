BRIEF-Africa Prudential Registrars posts March qtr pre-tax profit of 235 mln naira

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Africa Prudential Registrars Plc
* Profit before tax for period ended march 31, 2016 235 million naira versus 397.9 million naira in 2015
* Revenue for period ended march 31, 2016 400.7 million naira versus 562.8 million naira in 2015 Source text ID: (bit.ly/1p0ju7P]) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.