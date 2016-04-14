版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 18:28 BJT

BRIEF-Africa Prudential Registrars posts March qtr pre-tax profit of 235 mln naira

April 14 Africa Prudential Registrars Plc

* Profit before tax for period ended march 31, 2016 235 million naira versus 397.9 million naira in 2015

* Revenue for period ended march 31, 2016 400.7 million naira versus 562.8 million naira in 2015 Source text ID: (bit.ly/1p0ju7P]) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐