BRIEF-People Corp buys all of the voting shares of BPA Financial Group

April 13 People Corp :
* Says BPA Financial Group Limited is partnering with People
Corporation group of companies
* Transaction will be immediately accretive to EBITDA per
share
* Says closing purchase price was funded by a draw of $18.2
million on company's expanded senior credit facility
* Company has purchased 100 pct of voting shares of BPA
* Purchase price is comprised of a payment of $18.2 million
paid at closing and a payment of $0.5 million payable in
September 2018
* Says Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce, has expanded size
of company's credit facility and has extended its term
* Says senior credit facility has been increased by $26.2
million to total of $61.2 million, an increase over current
facility of $35.0 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: