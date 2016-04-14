BRIEF-UK financial watchdog seeks to ban ex-UBS trader over alleged Libor rigging

April 14 FCA
* Today published a decision notice in respect of Mr Arif
Hussein, formerly a derivatives trader at UBS in London.
* This sets out FCA's finding that Mr Hussein is not a fit
and proper person and its decision to prohibit him from any role
in regulated financial services
* FCA has found that Mr Hussein understood that it would be
improper for UBS's trader-submitters to make LIBOR submissions
with aim of benefitting UBS's trading positions
* Hussein disputes FCA's decision and has referred matter to
Upper Tribunal at which FCA and Mr Hussein will be able to
present their cases
Source: (bit.ly/1p0cwjf)
