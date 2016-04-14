版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Ku6 media co ltd - Nasdaq grants request for temporary exception to listing rules

April 14 Ku6 Media Co Ltd

* Nasdaq grants ku6 media's request for temporary exception to listing rules

* Hearings panel of nasdaq had granted company's request for a temporary exception to listing rules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

