2016年 4月 14日

BRIEF-Main Street Capital announces portfolio company exit

April 14 Main Street Capital Corp

* Safety Holdings Inc entered into agreement with private equity group to complete majority recapitalization of SambaSafety

* Transaction will result in repayment of co's debt investment, exit of co's equity investment in SambaSafety Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

