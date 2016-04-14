BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports certain ski season metrics for season-to-date period ended April 10

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Vail Resorts Inc
* Vail resorts reports certain ski season metrics for the season-to-date period ended April 10, 2016
* season-to-date total skier visits for company's U.S. Mountain Resorts were up 13.4% compared to prior year season-to-date period
* season-to-date total lift ticket revenue at company's U.S. Mountain resorts, was up 19.3% compared to prior year season-to-date period
* Expect that fiscal 2016 resort reported ebitda will finish year at or above high end of our guidance range issued on march 10, 2016
* Expect FY 2016 resort reported EBITDA will finish year at or above high end of guidance range issued on march 10, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.