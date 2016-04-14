版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-iRobot responds to Red Mountain Capital

April 14 Irobot Corp

* Says responds to red mountain capital

* Says red mountain capital has a fundamental lack of understanding of irobot's business

* Willem mesdag has personal agenda to join board despite no known operating experience or industry expertise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

