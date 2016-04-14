版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-First Majestic Silver Q1 total production reached 5.1 mln silver equivalent ounces

April 14 First Majestic Silver Corp

* First majestic silver corp says total production in q1 of 2016 reached 5.1 million silver equivalent ounces, representing a 30% increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

