BRIEF-Corenergy Infrastructure says Energy XXI Gigs Services LLC has not filed for bankruptcy

April 14 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc

* Corenergy responds to EXXI chapter 11 announcement

* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc says Corenergy's tenant under gigs lease, Energy XXI gigs services, LLC has not filed for bankruptcy

* Obligations under gigs lease are currently not subject to proceedings affecting exxi debtor group

* Says provided a conditional waiver to certain remedies available to EXXI as result of non monetary defaults

* Corenergy has not compromised any remedies available to it for any default by gigs services under gigs lease

* As long as tenant remains in compliance with lease, intend for gigs services to maintain operations of our asset