版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Tech amends unsecured revolving credit facility

April 14 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Amended unsecured revolving credit facility

* Amended to provide that up to 10% of value of properties can be attributed to real estate located in canada when determining borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐