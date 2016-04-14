BRIEF-Dupont Fabros Tech amends unsecured revolving credit facility

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc
* Amended unsecured revolving credit facility
* Amended to provide that up to 10% of value of properties can be attributed to real estate located in canada when determining borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: