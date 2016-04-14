版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:41 BJT

BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics, XL-Protein Gmbh sign license agreement

April 14 Akari Therapeutics Plc

* Akari therapeutics plc and xl-protein gmbh sign license agreement to develop a long acting version of coversin using pasylation technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

