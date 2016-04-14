版本:
BRIEF-Banco Latinoamericano reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.60

April 14 Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior Sa

* Says q1 earnings per share $0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

