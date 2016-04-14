BRIEF-Boeing says Co, army to remanufacture 117 helicopters

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Boeing Says Agreement Modifies An Existing Contact Among Boeing And The Army For The Full
* Boeing says co, army to remanufacture 117 helicopters; deal has contract value of about $1.5 billion
* 64E apaches, 290 of which are now under contract with latest award
* Rate production of lots 5 and 6 apache helicopters
* 64D apaches to boeing's Mesa, Ariz. Production center to be remanufactured into the ah-64e configuration Source (bit.ly/1NpMn3J) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.