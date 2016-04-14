版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Federated National Holding believes homeowners' insurance program rate cut will make unit monarch more competitive in Florida market

April 14 Federated National Holding Co

* Believes homeowners' insurance program rate cut will make unit monarch more competitive in florida homeowners' market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

