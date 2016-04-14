BRIEF-Entergy to refuel Pilgrim Nuclear power station in Massachusetts next year

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Entergy Corp Says Decision Narrows Previously Announced Shutdown Timeframe Of 2017
* Entergy intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station in massachusetts next year
* 2019.
* 2015 refueling outage resulted in a $70 million investment in plant, including $25 million in new equipment
* Intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station , then cease operations on may 31, 2019
* Says decision to remain in operation for another three years means that pilgrim will conduct a refueling outage in spring of 201
* Planning for decommissioning to begin with formation of dedicated team of individuals with both decommissioning and pilgrim plant experience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: