公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Merck KGaA files answer to trademark right violation claims made by MSD

April 14 Merck KGaA says

* Responds to legal claims in the U.S.

* Merck KGaA says today filed its answer in response to trademark right violation claims made by US-based Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (MSD) Further company coverage:

