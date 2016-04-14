BRIEF-Merck KGaA files answer to trademark right violation claims made by MSD

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Merck KGaA says
* Responds to legal claims in the U.S.
* Merck KGaA says today filed its answer in response to trademark right violation claims made by US-based Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (MSD) Further company coverage:
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: