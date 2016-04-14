版本:
BRIEF-Denny's Corp - CEO John Miller's 2015 total compensation was $4.9 mln vs $3 mln in 2014

April 14 Dennys Corp

* Ceo john c. Miller's 2015 total compensation was $4.9 million versus $3 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

