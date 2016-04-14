版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 20:39 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Services Group announces strategic investment from Accel-KKR; terms not disclosed

April 14 Kkr & Co Lp

* Energy services group, llc says terms of investment were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐