BRIEF-Tyson Foods proposes building a new processing facility near its existing poultry plant in Green Forest, Arkansas

April 14 Tyson Foods

* Tyson foods says proposed building a new processing facility near its existing poultry plant in green forest, arkansas

* Group of tyson foods employees presented new plant concept, valued at approximately $136 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

