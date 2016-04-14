BRIEF-Microsoft announces updates for Windows, Office,'Minecraft'

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Microsoft :
* Microsoft announces teacher-inspired updates for windows, office, 'minecraft'
* Says announcing education features coming in the Windows 10 Anniversary update
* Says also announcing some "big improvements" to Office 365 Education
* June begins early access program of 'minecraft: Education Edition'; available for educator to try for free on windows 10, OS X El Capitan Source text: bit.ly/23xIaru Further company coverage:
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: