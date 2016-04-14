版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-UK financial watchdog seeks to ban ex UBS trader over alleged Libor rigging

April 14 FCA

* Today published a decision notice in respect of Mr Arif Hussein, formerly a derivatives trader at UBS in london.

* Decision notice has no effect pending determination by tribunal

* This sets out FCA'S finding that Mr Hussein is not a fit and proper person and its decision to prohibit him from any role in regulated financial services

* Has found that Mr Hussein understood that it would be improper for UBS's trader-submitters to make libor submissions with aim of benefitting UBS's trading positions

* Hussein disputes FCA'S decision and has referred matter to upper tribunal at which FCA and Mr Hussein will be able to present their cases Source text: (bit.ly/1Q8ZJB1)

