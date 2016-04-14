版本:
BRIEF-Public Storage entered into a note purchase agreement with signatories

April 14 Public Storage

* On april 12, 2016, entered into a note purchase agreement with signatories - sec filing

* Issued eur100 million in aggregate principal amount of 1.54%, euro-denominated, senior unsecured notes of company due april 12, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

