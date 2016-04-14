版本:
BRIEF-Xing AG says acquired BuddyBroker AG and its product eqipia

April 14 Xing Ag

* Xing AG says has acquired BuddyBroker AG and its product eqipia; purchase price set at chf 3.2 million, can be increased by up to CHF 4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

