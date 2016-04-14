BRIEF-BP chairman says will need to revisit financial framework if oil prices remain lower

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 BP Plc :
* Supply and demand should start to get back in balance as we go through year and oil price should respond positively - Chairman
* There are already signs of that and we have therefore not adjusted dividend - Chairman
* Our goal is to maintain dividend but at same time we must secure future by investing wisely- Chairman
* Should oil price remain lower, longer than expected, we will need to revisit our financial framework- Chairman
* "We know ... There is real concern over directors' pay in this challenging year for our shareholders"- Chairman
* "We have always judged executive performance not on price of oil or bottom line profit but on measures that are clearly within management's control"- Chairman
* "We will sit down with largest shareholders to make sure we understand their concerns and return to seek your support for a renewed policy"- Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.