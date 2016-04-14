BRIEF-SunEdison says audit panel, directors identify cash accounting issues

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 SunEdison Inc
* SunEdison says completion of investigation by audit committee and independent directors
* "however, independent counsel materials identified issues with company's overly optimistic culture and its tone at top"
* Independent directors identified several specific issues regarding company's cash forecasting and liquidity management practices
* SunEdison says independent directors have further determined that recent hiring of a CFO designee will act as a remedy
* As of date of independent counsel report, there were no identified material misstatements in co's historical financials
* Company lacked sufficient controls and processes regarding company's managing of cash flows
* Independent directors also identified management has not responded appropriately when forecasted targets were not met
* Says independent directors identified company's cash forecasting efforts lack sufficient controls and processes
* SunEdison inc says independent counsel materials identified "issues with company's overly optimistic culture and its tone at top"
* SunEdison says independent directors determined to strengthen internal controls at both enterprise and project level
* Independent directors have also determined to review and alter board's delegations of authority to management, as appropriate
* Independent directors identified wrongdoing by former non-executive employee in connection with negotiations over termination of Vivint acquisition
* Company terminated employee promptly after company became aware of wrongdoing
* Independent directors also identified company lacked sufficient controls,processes regarding company's managing of cash flows
* Says independent directors determined to review, alter board's delegations of authority to management to remedy the issues
* Independent directors will require implementation of improved cash forecasting systems
* Independent directors will also require management to provide board with more transparency regarding cash management practices
* Independent directors determined restructure, strengthen co's financial planning, analysis group, replace departure in internal audit group Source text - 1.usa.gov/1VnjH2S Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.