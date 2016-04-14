BRIEF-SunEdison says audit panel, directors identify cash accounting issues

April 14 SunEdison Inc

* SunEdison says completion of investigation by audit committee and independent directors

* "however, independent counsel materials identified issues with company's overly optimistic culture and its tone at top"

* Independent directors identified several specific issues regarding company's cash forecasting and liquidity management practices

* SunEdison says independent directors have further determined that recent hiring of a CFO designee will act as a remedy

* As of date of independent counsel report, there were no identified material misstatements in co's historical financials

* Company lacked sufficient controls and processes regarding company's managing of cash flows

* Independent directors also identified management has not responded appropriately when forecasted targets were not met

* Says independent directors identified company's cash forecasting efforts lack sufficient controls and processes

* SunEdison says independent directors determined to strengthen internal controls at both enterprise and project level

* Independent directors have also determined to review and alter board's delegations of authority to management, as appropriate

* Independent directors identified wrongdoing by former non-executive employee in connection with negotiations over termination of Vivint acquisition

* Company terminated employee promptly after company became aware of wrongdoing

* Says independent directors determined to review, alter board's delegations of authority to management to remedy the issues

* Independent directors will require implementation of improved cash forecasting systems

* Independent directors will also require management to provide board with more transparency regarding cash management practices

* Independent directors determined restructure, strengthen co's financial planning, analysis group, replace departure in internal audit group