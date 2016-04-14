版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Alon Blue Square Israel says notified of deferral of record date and payment date for series c debentures

April 14 (Reuters) -

* Alon blue square israel says notified of deferral of record date and payment date for series c debentures

* Alon blue square israel says payment of outstanding principal and interest on series c debentures postponed to april 24, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

