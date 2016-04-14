版本:
BRIEF-Opus Bank completes acquisition of Pensco Trust Company

April 14 Opus Bank

* Completes acquisition of Pensco Trust company

* Under terms Pensco services members received aggregate consideration of 1.7 million shares of opus bank, about $46.4 million in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

