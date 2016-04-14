版本:
BRIEF-Imax Corp signs agreement with IN89 Digital Cinemax

April 14 Imax Corp

* Imax signs agreement with IN89 Digital Cinemax for two Imax theatres in Taiwan

* Says both theatres will be added to new construction projects located in Ji'an township of Hualien county and in city of Jiayi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

