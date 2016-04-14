版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Micron Tech to offer $1 billion senior secured notes

April 14 Micron Technology Inc

* Micron announces proposed $1 billion offering of senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

